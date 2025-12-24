Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ottawa suspends plans to ban single-use plastic exports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton mayoral candidates propose changing single-use bylaw'
Edmonton mayoral candidates propose changing single-use bylaw
Some Edmonton mayoral candidates are lining up behind a pledge they think will be popular with voters. Almost every candidate is now vowing to get rid of the bylaw banning plastic bags, straws and cutlery and charging a fee for paper bags at the grocery store and fast-food chains. But as Jaclyn Kucey reports, critics say it's a step in the wrong direction. – Sep 16, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government is suspending the planned export ban on single-use plastics due to tariffs and supply chain issues “creating significant pressure on the domestic economy.”

The government launched a 70-day consultation about not moving forward with the single-use plastic export ban on Saturday through the Canada Gazette.

The government says the progress on environmental benefit expected with the export ban is not proportional to the economic impact.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre vows to axe food packaging tax, carbon tax, and cut income taxes under Conservative plan'
Poilievre vows to axe food packaging tax, carbon tax, and cut income taxes under Conservative plan
Trending Now

The plastic sector generated $35 billion in revenue shipping single use plastics in 2023, according the notice in the Gazette.

Story continues below advertisement

The domestic ban on single use plastics such as grocery bags, straws, cutlery and ring carriers for cans, remains in place.

The export ban had been scheduled to take effect Dec. 20.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices