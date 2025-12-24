Ottawa suspends plans to ban single-use plastic exports

See more sharing options

The federal government is suspending the planned export ban on single-use plastics due to tariffs and supply chain issues “creating significant pressure on the domestic economy.”

The government launched a 70-day consultation about not moving forward with the single-use plastic export ban on Saturday through the Canada Gazette.

The government says the progress on environmental benefit expected with the export ban is not proportional to the economic impact.

The plastic sector generated $35 billion in revenue shipping single use plastics in 2023, according the notice in the Gazette.

The domestic ban on single use plastics such as grocery bags, straws, cutlery and ring carriers for cans, remains in place.

The export ban had been scheduled to take effect Dec. 20.