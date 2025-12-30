Here are the new laws and rules for Ontario starting in the new year

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario will be seeing new laws and regulations starting in the new year. From increased impaired driving fines to more vitamin D in your dairy, here’s a look at some of the most significant changes taking effect in 2026.

Ontario cracks down on impaired driving

Ontario is strengthening penalties for alcohol- and drug-impaired driving, with tougher roadside suspensions and longer look-back periods for past offences.

Young and novice drivers will face longer licence suspensions for zero-tolerance violations, while repeat offenders will be subject to mandatory treatment programs.

The changes are being introduced under the Highway Traffic Act, according to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

New pay transparency rules for job postings

Ontario employers with 25 or more workers will be required to post salary ranges in public job ads, with ranges start at $50,000. Postings where the top end of the range exceeds $200,000 annually are exempt from this rule.

In most cases, all forms of pay must be disclosed, including bonuses, commissions, and any other non-discretionary compensation on top of the salary.

Employers must also disclose the use of artificial intelligence in hiring and notify interviewed candidates of outcomes within 45 days.

The measures amend the Employment Standards Act, 2000, according to the Ontario government.

Carbon monoxide alarm rules expand across Ontario

New Ontario Fire Code standards will require carbon monoxide alarms on every floor of a home, even those without bedrooms. Landlords and building owners will be responsible for installation, testing, and maintenance, while tenants must report issues.

The changes are aimed at reducing CO-related injuries and deaths, according to the Government of Ontario.

This rule also comes shortly after the Toronto multi-building fire that left hundreds of residents displaced due to high carbon monoxide levels burning in between the building walls.

Vitamin D levels increase in milk and margarine

Health Canada announced new regulations that will roughly double the required vitamin D content in cow’s milk and margarine and increase allowed levels in goat’s milk.

The changes are meant to address widespread vitamin D deficiency and improve bone health across Canada.

Recycling rules change in Toronto and across Ontario

Toronto will stop managing recycling for most homes as responsibility shifts to producers under Ontario’s expanded blue box program. Provincewide, more materials like black plastic containers and beverage cups will become recyclable.

The transition will be managed by Circular Materials, with oversight from the Ontario government and the City of Toronto.

407 ETR tolls to rise

In a press release, 407 ETR announced that tolls and transponder fees on Highway 407 are increasing, with some peak rates exceeding $1 per kilometre.

At the same time, the Route Relief Program will offer eligible households up to eight free trips per month.

Water and waste fees go up in Toronto

Toronto City Council has approved a 3.75-per cent interim increase to water rates and solid waste fees. For an average household, water costs will rise about $40 annually, while garbage collection fees will increase depending on bin size.

The increases were approved by Toronto City Council.

“As of Right” labour mobility opens doors for workers

Ontario will allow qualified professionals from other provinces, including doctors, engineers, and electricians, to work in the province within 10 business days while completing registration. The province says the changes will help address labour shortages, especially in health care.

The policy flows from Ontario’s Protect Ontario Through Free Trade Within Canada Act, according to the Ontario government.

Grocery code of conduct takes effect nationwide

Canada’s Grocery Code of Conduct comes into force, setting standard for how grocers and suppliers do business with each other. While consumers shouldn’t expect immediate price drops, the code aims to stabilize food inflation and reduce disputes in the supply chain.

The framework is backed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, with analysis from Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab.

As the new year begins, Ontarians can expect to see the new changes take effect across the province.