Crime

Edmonton woman questions why furnace was tampered with: ‘Was he trying to harm us?’

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 3:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton woman questions why furnace was tampered with: ‘Just why?’'
Edmonton woman questions why furnace was tampered with: ‘Just why?’
An Edmonton woman has been left scratching her head, after a bizarre incident a few days ago. During this freezing cold snap, a man she doesn't recognize intentionally tampered with her furnace exhaust pipe. Jasmine King has more.
An Edmonton woman has been left scratching her head after a bizarre incident last week.

During this freezing cold snap, a man she doesn’t recognize intentionally tampered with her furnace and it was all caught on camera.

Melanie Marquis says she was watching TV with her family when she started to feel a cold breeze. She checked her furnace, and it was off, showing an error message.

She searched online for the meaning of the code and then called furnace companies asking for help. The advice: Go check the vent outside.

When she did, she found the problem: a plastic bag stuffed inside the exhaust vent.

“I’m like, why, who? I don’t understand.

“Why was he trying to harm us or hurt us, or break my furnace? That’s what I don’t know.”

The Edmonton Police Service said it is investigating the incident and believes it was targeted.

“That’s the sad part of it, it’s just like why? It’s so cold and it’s so close to Christmas,” Marquis told Global News.

Click the video above for more. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

