Economy

Work continues on new aircraft manufacturing plant east of Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Posted January 1, 2026 8:00 am
1 min read
A banner of the firefighting aircraft CL-5151 hangs in a factory View image in full screen
De Havilland says it’s on track to open a portion of it’s new aircraft manufacturing plant sometime in 2028. Global News
Years after being announced, work continues on a major project just east of Calgary.

De Havilland Field will eventually become the production hub and headquarters for the Canadian-based airplane manufacturer.

Aircraft set to be built at the new facility include the brand-new water bomber, the CL-515. The company has already taken orders for more than two dozen aircraft, creating some 500 jobs in Calgary.

The facility will also produce the popular Twin Otter, which operates in over a hundred countries worldwide.

De Havilland’s vice-president of corporate affairs, Neil Sweeney, says a major hurdle has been cleared with government approval of the runway design, and that at least a portion of the facility is on track to be operational sometime in 2028.

“We’ve moved our machinery and equipment onto the site already,” said Sweeney. “Phase one will be parts and distribution, parts manufacturing, aircraft assembly and a runway.”

Sweeny adds the company is working on building a residential community just outside of Strathmore so that employees have an option of living close to the field.

Watch the full story on the progress of De Havilland Field above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

