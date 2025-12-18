Menu

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he’s resigning from cabinet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2025 6:15 pm
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
In a statement on social media, Dubé says he is not the right person to continue negotiations with family doctors over changes to a controversial doctor-payment law that he helped push through the legislature.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government passed Bill 2 in late October and has faced strong pushback from physicians since then.

Earlier in December the government announced it had reached an agreement in principle with family doctors to delay and amend the contentious legislation.

Dubé says he’s stepping down for the good of patients, physicians and the health-care system.

He had served as minister of health since June 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

