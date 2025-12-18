Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he’s resigning from cabinet

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

In a statement on social media, Dubé says he is not the right person to continue negotiations with family doctors over changes to a controversial doctor-payment law that he helped push through the legislature.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government passed Bill 2 in late October and has faced strong pushback from physicians since then.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Earlier in December the government announced it had reached an agreement in principle with family doctors to delay and amend the contentious legislation.

Dubé says he’s stepping down for the good of patients, physicians and the health-care system.

He had served as minister of health since June 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2025.