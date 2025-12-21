Waterloo region cites water capacity issues amid population boom, aging infrastructure

Send this page to someone via email

The Region of Waterloo has identified a water capacity issue affecting the Mannheim Service Area, which supplies Kitchener, Waterloo, parts of Cambridge, and surrounding townships.

Officials say there are no immediate impacts on residents, and water remains safe for now.

However, a third-party review of the system is now underway to determine the best course of action.

Professor Richard M. Petrone, a hydrologist with the University of Waterloo’s Department of Geography and Environmental Management, told Global News that identifying the issue early is key.

“We’ve identified it early enough that the region and municipalities can act to minimize impact when crunch time comes,” he said.

Petrone noted that 75 per cent of the region relies on groundwater, making it vulnerable to overuse and contamination. “We’re surrounded by agricultural and natural areas that are critical for replenishing aquifers.”

He also cautioned that growth and climate change could strain the system further.

“As populations rise and land development continues, we risk putting serious pressure on our water supply,” he said. “Municipalities need to plan for changing rainfall patterns and aquifer recharge to avoid crises.”

City of Waterloo officials said they were informed in early December and are meeting with the Region to understand corrective measures.

“City staff are continuing to meet with the Region of Waterloo over the coming days and weeks to understand what the impacts and corrective actions are,” the city said in a statement.

“Our two-tier local government has a long history of working collaboratively to serve our shared residents, and as we receive information from the Region, we will communicate with our city,” they added.

In a release on Dec 4., the region cited population growth and aging infrastructure as factors contributing to the capacity strain.

“Waterloo Region’s water system is comprehensive and complex. The region is working to expedite timelines to address the issue, and a third-party review is ongoing.”

Local advocacy groups are urging stronger action and more transparency.

“We urge the Region to provide additional clarity in this matter,” said Hold the Line Waterloo Region, part of a coalition including Grand River Environmental Network and Water Watchers.

“Dangerous development proposals in areas like Big Springs Farm and the Wilmot land assembly cannot continue,” the group added.

“With this water capacity issue, we must re-commit to growth planning that protects our Countryside Line and groundwater aquifers,” they said.

Experts say identifying the problem now gives the region a chance to act before the system is strained beyond its limits.

“Protecting our wells from depletion or contamination is an existential necessity,” the group said.