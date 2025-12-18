Nova Scotia government’s budget deficit continues to grow: finance minister

Nova Scotia’s finances have slid further into the red.
Finance Minister John Lohr announced this morning that the province’s deficit has grown to $1.29 billion.
That’s $64.4 million more than the government expected in its September update.
Lohr says the larger deficit is the result of more health-care spending and tax cuts.
The province also spent almost $25 million to cover the cost of fighting wildfires over the summer.
Altogether, the province says it’s added $1.33 billion in new spending since the spring budget.
