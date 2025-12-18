Nova Scotia government’s budget deficit continues to grow: finance minister

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia’s finances have slid further into the red.

Finance Minister John Lohr announced this morning that the province’s deficit has grown to $1.29 billion.

That’s $64.4 million more than the government expected in its September update.

Lohr says the larger deficit is the result of more health-care spending and tax cuts.

The province also spent almost $25 million to cover the cost of fighting wildfires over the summer.

Altogether, the province says it’s added $1.33 billion in new spending since the spring budget.