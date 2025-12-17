EU proposal would ease cross-border abortion access for women facing bans

Send this page to someone via email

The European Union’s parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of a scheme that would enable women from nations restricting abortion to terminate pregnancies in another member state free of charge.

The “My Voice, My Choice” citizens’ initiative proposes a fund from the EU budget to cover procedures for people from nations with near-total bans such as Malta and Poland or places where abortion is hard to access, like Italy and Croatia.

While the trend in Europe has been towards more accessibility for abortions, with the UK decriminalizing it and France making it a constitutional freedom, there has been a surge in popular support for far-right parties, many of which oppose abortion.

After the parliament vote of 358 for and 202 against, the European Commission is to decide in March whether to adopt the proposal, though other citizens’ initiatives have not been entirely successful.

Proponents of the initiative, including abortion rights campaigners and some members of parliament (MEPs) from the left to center-right, say it should reduce unsafe practices and help women who lack funds for a procedure abroad.

Critics, including far-right and some center-right MEPs, say the proposal interferes in national laws and traditional Christian values.

Under the European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) mechanism launched in 2012, the parliamentary vote is advisory only but can influence the Commission decision.

'EU STANDS BY WOMEN'

“Today we show the world, but above all our citizens, that the EU stands by women. The EU stands for gender equality, and the EU is not afraid to fulfill all human rights, also women’s human rights,” Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani of the centrist Renew Europe group told reporters in Strasbourg.

In Poland, where abortion was outlawed in nearly all cases in 2021, abortion rights activists applauded the vote.

“With that resolution, it means that (Polish women) do not have to risk their lives in the Polish healthcare system,” said Mateusz Bieżuński, a lawyer with Polish organization Federa (Foundation for Women and Family Planning).

Jerzy Kwasniewski, of Polish anti-abortion group Ordo Iuris, said he viewed the vote as “contrary to European values” and expected the proposal to be rejected by the Commission.

In the lead-up to Wednesday’s vote, opponents held events with anti-abortion rights federation One of Us and the European Centre for Law and Justice (ECLJ), a sister organization of the American Center for Law and Justice, which litigates on abortion cases, and was involved in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade case.

“It is sad that Europe is stuck in this ideological approach,” ECLJ director Gregor Puppinck said of the vote. “The battle for us is first and foremost a cultural one, and deep down we are convinced that life will win in the end.”