Quebec reports three measles cases linked to Montreal-area pediatric centre

Quebec has confirmed three measles cases linked to a pediatric medical centre in an off-island suburb of Montreal.

The first case was reported in early December, the first in the province since April.

People who visited the UP pediatric emergency centre in St-Eustache, Que., during the afternoon and evening of Nov. 28 may have been exposed.

More than 5,300 measles cases have been reported in Canada so far this year, mostly in Ontario and Alberta.

A total of 36 cases were reported in Quebec during an outbreak earlier this year.

The Quebec government says more cases are possible and vaccination is the best protection against the highly contagious illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.