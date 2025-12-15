Toronto relative says rabbi killed in Sydney Hanukkah attack was ‘very special’

Send this page to someone via email

A rabbi killed in the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia is being remembered by family members in Toronto for his positivity and commitment to bringing Judaism to others.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger was one of at least 15 people killed at the event on Bondi Beach on Sunday after two gunmen opened fire on the crowd.

Estee Schlanger of Toronto, who is married to the rabbi’s older brother, remembers him as a “very positive and happy person” who was always encouraging others to do good deeds.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says Schlanger, who grew up in the United Kingdom and settled in Australia, leaves behind his wife and five children, including a newborn.

She says he was a wonderful father and husband, and those who worked with him in Sydney called him a “very special person.”

Story continues below advertisement

Estee says the rabbi, who was the second youngest of 10 children, had three siblings living in Australia who are traumatized by the loss and the shooting.