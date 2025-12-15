Spotify down for thousands of users, including in Canada

See more sharing options

Music streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 30,000 reports of issues with the platform in the U.S. as of 09:22 a.m. Eastern, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Outages were reported in Canada with more than 2,900 reports at 9:22 a.m. ET while the U.K. had more than 8,800 app issues as of 9:22 a.m. ET.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what’s shown because these reports are user-submitted.