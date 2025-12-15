Menu

Canada

SIU investigates after man killed in gunfire exchange with police in Welland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2025 6:59 am
1 min read
A Niagara Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Niagara Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Welland.

Investigators said tactical members of the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to a call Saturday around 9:15 p.m. to assist with an arrest of a man wanted by Peel Regional Police.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man shot at police.

Officers returned fire before deploying gas into the home, which forced the man to flee.

Police say after the man left the house, further gunfire was exchanged and the man was struck.

Emergency responders treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is seeking any information, including video or photos.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

