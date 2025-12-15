SIU investigates after man killed in gunfire exchange with police in Welland

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Welland.
Investigators said tactical members of the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to a call Saturday around 9:15 p.m. to assist with an arrest of a man wanted by Peel Regional Police.
Get daily National news
The Special Investigations Unit says the man shot at police.
Officers returned fire before deploying gas into the home, which forced the man to flee.
Police say after the man left the house, further gunfire was exchanged and the man was struck.
Emergency responders treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SIU is seeking any information, including video or photos.
- Fire still smouldering at Thorncliffe Park highrise, no return date for residents
- Toronto Zoo euthanizes beloved male white lion after health decline
- ‘One hour is just nothing’: Toronto man honoured for 500th blood donation
- Toronto records lowest hotel price increase among 2026 World Cup host cities
Comments