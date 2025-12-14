Regina’s proposed city budget discusses cuts and tax increase

Send this page to someone via email

Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre is on the list for potential cuts to city services in Regina. If the cuts go through, the annual Cathedral Arts Festival could be at risk.

Phil Jeffreys, chair of the Cathedral Area Community Association, says they don’t think the City is being transparent, adding they were not consulted before being put on the list.

The City has also proposed an almost 16-per-cent property tax increase, which leaves the public worried.

More details in the video above.