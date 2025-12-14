OneBC leader Dallas Brodie ‘removed’ leaving party’s future in flux

Send this page to someone via email

OneBC, the party formed after a split with the Conservative Party of B.C., says leader Dallas Brodie has been “removed” by the party’s board of directors.

The party’s only other elected member sitting in the B.C. Legislature, MLA Tara Armstrong, says she’s lost confidence in Brodie’s leadership, and the party’s website no longer includes any mention of Brodie.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On X, formerly Twitter, the party’s account posted letters on Saturday evening alleging that “agents” at Brodie’s instruction had tried to get control of party assets without authorization and access the party’s security systems and databases.

The documents on party letterhead say special resolutions passed by the OneBC board ordered Brodie’s removal as leader, an internal investigation and an amendment to the party’s constitution.

The documents include the signatures of Armstrong, OneBC executive director Paul Ratchford and Brodie’s former chief of staff Tim Thielmann, who Ratchford says is no longer working for the party.

Story continues below advertisement

Brodie says in a post on X that she’s still holding an event in Langley, B.C., today, listing herself as the party’s interim leader, but it’s “not a party event,” and posted later on Saturday that the party is “experiencing a little turbulence.”