Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

OneBC leader Dallas Brodie ‘removed’ leaving party’s future in flux

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
Then-Conservative candidate for Vancouver-Quilchena Dallas Brodie attends a campaign stop with then-Conservative Leader John Rustad, not seen, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Then-Conservative candidate for Vancouver-Quilchena Dallas Brodie attends a campaign stop with then-Conservative Leader John Rustad, not seen, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OneBC, the party formed after a split with the Conservative Party of B.C., says leader Dallas Brodie has been “removed” by the party’s board of directors.

The party’s only other elected member sitting in the B.C. Legislature, MLA Tara Armstrong, says she’s lost confidence in Brodie’s leadership, and the party’s website no longer includes any mention of Brodie.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On X, formerly Twitter, the party’s account posted letters on Saturday evening alleging that “agents” at Brodie’s instruction had tried to get control of party assets without authorization and access the party’s security systems and databases.

The documents on party letterhead say special resolutions passed by the OneBC board ordered Brodie’s removal as leader, an internal investigation and an amendment to the party’s constitution.

Trending Now

The documents include the signatures of Armstrong, OneBC executive director Paul Ratchford and Brodie’s former chief of staff Tim Thielmann, who Ratchford says is no longer working for the party.

Story continues below advertisement

Brodie says in a post on X that she’s still holding an event in Langley, B.C., today, listing herself as the party’s interim leader, but it’s “not a party event,” and posted later on Saturday that the party is “experiencing a little turbulence.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices