Toronto Zoo euthanizes beloved male white lion after health decline

The Toronto Zoo says it has euthanized one of its most beloved animals, a male white lion, after months of ongoing veterinary care.

Fintan, who had lived at the zoo for 13 years, was put down Friday after his condition deteriorated, the zoo said in a social media post.

Veterinarians had been treating the lion for months as he experienced gastrointestinal issues, including nausea, vomiting and a loss of appetite.

“Despite the continuous efforts of his dedicated Veterinary and Wildlife Care teams who have cared for him with exceptional skill, compassion, and love since his arrival, he recently worsened and the decision was made this morning to say goodbye to Fintan,” the zoo said.

Fintan arrived at the Toronto Zoo in 2012 alongside two female lions. The zoo said his name means “little fair one,” and described him as easily recognizable by his “luscious mane.”

“Fintan has touched the hearts of so many — our guests, members, staff, and volunteers — with his majestic presence and calm spirit,” the zoo said.

“He was the true King of the African Savanna here and his presence will be deeply missed.”

The zoo said it was clear Friday morning that Fintan’s condition had “taken a significant turn for the worse.” A full post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date to examine “all disease processes.”

The zoo added that the loss of any animal offers an opportunity to learn more about caring for others.