Ottawa’s Indigenous advisers weren’t told of pipeline deal with Alberta: Chief

A member of the Indigenous advisory council of the major projects office said he and his colleagues were not told in advance of the agreement the federal government signed with Alberta opening a path to a pipeline to B.C.’s coast.

Trevor Mercredi, grand chief of Treaty 8 First Nations in Alberta, told a news conference Thursday the memorandum of understanding signed last month was “news” to him and his colleagues and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government didn’t tap the council for advice on how to move forward.

“We were not aware of the discussion, we were not aware of how they would like to move it forward,” Mercredi said.

“All I can say is that we’re very concerned that they made the announcements without the nations of Treaty 8 involved.”

The major projects office is the product of a bill passed in the summer that looks to speed up approvals for major projects to bolster the Canadian economy.

Indigenous leaders heavily criticized the government for developing and passing the bill without Indigenous input.

The Indigenous advisory council was later added to the office to bring Indigenous leaders into the process and address some of their concerns.

Mercredi, who spoke out about the legislation during a July meeting between First Nations chiefs and the federal government, was tapped to join the council along with 10 other members.

At that July meeting, Mercredi told The Canadian Press Carney had a “big job to do” to regain the trust of First Nations leaders.

The federal government said the council would work with Indigenous Peoples to integrate the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into government decision-making on major projects.

Mercredi told journalists Thursday the advisory council heard of the pipeline agreement at the same time members of the public did — and was never made aware of the discussions taking place between the federal government and Alberta.

Mercredi said he and his colleagues have asked the federal government to communicate directly with affected First Nations before announcements on major projects are made.

A spokesperson for the Privy Council Office, in a statement, said Canada and Alberta are committed to respecting Aboriginal and Treaty rights and having meaningful consultation that respects the rights and cultures of Indigenous Peoples.

“Embedded in the MoU is a requirement for meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples, in addition to opportunities for participation and partnership in the decisions that affect Indigenous communities,” said Pierre-Alain Bujold.

“In cases where projects have been referred to the Major Projects Office, the office will work with proponents, provinces and territories, and Indigenous

Peoples, to find the right way forward. Indigenous consultations would be informed by the Indigenous Advisory Council.”

Chief Sheldon Sunshine of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation said without genuine consultation, the only thing the major projects office will fast-track is the “demise” of his people.

“We want to be consulted, first and foremost, before anything happens,” he said.

“We’re not against development. What we want is participation, inclusion, at the forefront so that we could have our concerns mitigated, and then maybe support some of these projects if our concerns are mitigated.”

Mercredi said Treaty 8 First Nations are “not stakeholders. We are rights-holders with sovereignty, jurisdiction and authority over our lands and waters.”

He said the lack of consultation when the agreement with Alberta was in the works “increases Canada’s legal exposure” and any new attempts at development by Alberta and Canada “will result in immediate action,” including court action.

Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro of Mikisew Cree First Nation, who met with Carney last week in Ottawa, said he told the prime minister he is opposed to the MOU.

The agreement between Ottawa and Alberta commits the two governments to working toward building an oil pipeline to the West Coast — and opens the door to changes to the coastal tanker ban.

It says Ottawa’s commitment is contingent on the pipeline being approved as a project of national interest, and on the project providing “opportunities for Indigenous co-ownership and shared economic benefits.”

During an Assembly of First Nations special assembly last week, chiefs voted unanimously to reject the agreement and to press the federal government to uphold the coastal tanker ban.