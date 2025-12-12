Menu

Manitoba Hydro unveils strategy to meet demand for electricity

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 7:05 pm
2 min read
Manitoba Hydro unveils strategy to meet demand for electricity
Manitoba needs new dependable sources of energy by the end of the decade to prevent power deficits, and Hydro Manitoba believes its new, 10-year Integrated Resource Plan road map will achieve that. Vasilios Bellos reports.
Manitoba needs new dependable sources of energy by the end of the decade to prevent power deficits, and Hydro Manitoba believes its new, 10-year Integrated Resource Plan road map will achieve that.

“What’s going to meet the need of the province the best, we’re quite confident what we’ve come up with is going to do it,” said Manitoba Hydro corporate communications director Scott Powell.

The strategy has a focus on new generating capacity infrastructure. That includes up to 600 megawatts from Indigenous majority-owned wind power and 750 megawatts of combustion turbines.

“We’re looking five years out, 10 years minimum, but growth could be a little slower, it could be a little faster, but it’s why we factor everything in,” explained Powell.

“We’re very confident Manitobans have no need to worry about energy shortages.”

President and CEO of Manitoba Hydro, Allan Danroth, says the plan is built on the best information and analysis to support energy growth.

Danroth believes the plan checks the important boxes for the utility.

“This plan will help support net-zero goals and boost the provincial economy, including providing opportunities for economic reconciliation,” Danroth said.

“It represents our recommended path forward for Manitoba Hydro as we continue to provide the safe, reliable and affordable energy Manitobans depend on every day.”

The utility is also hoping Manitobans can play their part with increasing their own energy efficiency.

“We were super excited to see that,” says Efficiency Manitoba CEO Coleen Kuruluk. “We have a program for homes where you can do an assessment of your home and then do an energy model to assess what kind of retrofits, and the extent of those retrofits that can bring you to the most minimal amount of energy consuming home you can get to.”

Manitoba Hydro says the plan also falls into the province’s path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

