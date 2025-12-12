Menu

Canada's high-speed rail will start with Ottawa-Montreal line, minister says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 10:25 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds announce 1st section of high-speed rail network to be built between Ottawa and Montreal'
Feds announce 1st section of high-speed rail network to be built between Ottawa and Montreal
WATCH ABOVE: Minister of Transportation Steven MacKinnon announced Friday that the upcoming national high-speed rail network's first section will be built between Ottawa and Montreal, due to its "relatively short and straight portion" of the route. MacKinnon noted the project will add an estimated $35 billion to Canada's GDP and create 50,000 new jobs.
The first phase of Canada’s proposed high-speed rail project will run between Ottawa and Montreal, federal Transport Minister Steven Mackinnon said on Friday.

The 200-kilometre stretch of the Alto High-Speed Rail corridor is only the first phase of a line that will eventually connect Toronto and Quebec City.

“The most logical option is the relatively short and straight portion of the overall route,” MacKinnon said.

“This provides an excellent opportunity for teams in both provinces to begin to develop together the expertise needed to deliver the other segments, both in Ontario and in Quebec.”

The high-speed rail network will prioritize ensuring passengers are able to get to the high-speed rail using public transit, Mackinnon said.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Feds hope to break ground on high-speed train from Ontario to Quebec'
Business Matters: Feds hope to break ground on high-speed train from Ontario to Quebec

Construction on the first phase is expected to begin in four years, MacKinnon said, adding that this was “twice as fast as the original eight-year schedule.”

The next step in the project is holding consultations with communities along the rail route, which will be held both virtually and in person, Alto CEO Matthew Imbleau said.

Connections from Ottawa to Toronto, via Peterborough, and Montreal to Quebec City will begin construction later.

Click to play video: 'Is high-speed rail for Peterborough on the right track?'
Is high-speed rail for Peterborough on the right track?
The project is expected to generate 50,000 construction jobs and add $35 billion to Canada’s GDP, MacKinnon said.

The Alto High-Speed Rail project was announced by former prime minister Justin Trudeau in February last year and would see fully electric trains transport passengers along the highly trafficked rail corridor at speeds of 300 kilometres per hour along 1,000 kilometres of track.

The federal Liberals laid out plans for a new rail corridor in 2021, with Ottawa pegging the total cost between $6 billion and $12 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

The goal for the project was to get more passengers to their destinations more quickly than what is often seen onboard Via Rail, which operates on tracks owned largely by Canadian National Railway Co., which gives priority to freight trains. That has led to delays on the tracks along the corridor.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

