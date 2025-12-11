Crews work to repair water main break as it floods Brampton streets

See more sharing options

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Brampton as it floods the streets Thursday morning, city officials say.

The water main break is affecting Queen Street East at Central Park Drive.

City officials said there was a scheduled repair for Wednesday night for a leak but the water main broke before the repair could be completed.

Water was flowing out onto the streets following a heavy snowfall that hit a large swath of southern Ontario. City officials said with the snow build up in the catch basins it is not able to drain.

Peel Regional Police were seen blocking off the roads and said they are there to ensure traffic is being diverted away from the water main break.