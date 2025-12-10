Montreal pediatric clinic to close, calling Bill 2 ‘the nail in the coffin’

Send this page to someone via email

At one of Montreal’s largest pediatric clinics, a new sign taped to the door is sparking concern.

The notice says Tiny Tots in Decarie Square, operated by ELNA Medical Group, will begin phasing out operations in the new year — and that it is working on relocating options to ensure continuity of care.

Oren Sebag, a Côte Saint-Luc city councillor and spokesperson for the clinic, told Global News that the Tiny Tots has been facing financial difficulties and had recently dealt with an exodus of doctors.

The company entered creditor protection last year.

Sebag added that Bill 2 was “the nail in the coffin.”

The closure is just one more example emerging as tensions continue to escalate around the government’s Bill 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Premier François Legault said the goal is to get more Quebecers attached to family doctors.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He wouldn’t say if the government would make any concessions, adding that he wanted to keep those details for the negotiating table.

But the opposition says the first step to cooling tensions is to suspend the bill altogether.

The Liberals tabled a petition with more than 66,000 signatures calling on the government to back down.

“Bill 2 is the reason this clinic is closing,” said Liberal MNA André Fortin. “Bill 2 is the reason the GMF de L’Assomption is closing — it’s the reason the GMF in Hudson is closing.

“So what we’re asking the government is if you want to negotiate with the doctors, great, but remove the threat of Bill 2 because doctors are taking very significant decisions for the population right now based on Bill 2 hanging over their heads.”

Meanwhile, patient advocates say the political standoff is already creating ripple effects, and that the instability is ultimately putting patients in the middle.

“I would hope the government would think not only of the political interest, but more broadly about the interest of the health care system and specifically the interest of the most vulnerable patients and the patients who have the most significant needs and who would be the most affected,” said Patrick Martin-Ménard, medical malpractice lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement