Weather

Plowing operations underway after overnight snow in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
A grader plows a Winnipeg street.
A grader plows a Winnipeg street. File / Global News
Winnipeggers woke up Wednesday to snow-covered roads, but the city says a plowing operation is underway and local streets should be cleared soon.

Michael Cantor, Winnipeg’s manager of street maintenance, said city crews hit the streets in the morning to tackle main streets and sidewalks first.

“With the additional three to five centimetres overnight, that triggered a plow on our regional streets — on collectors — which is starting this morning,” Cantor said.

“Usually, our target is to complete Priority 1 and Priority 2 streets within 36 hours. Sidewalks and pathways started last night, so I can see another 24 hours before they’re done, and then we’ll move to our residential sidewalks.

“I foresee 24-36 hours and this event will be behind us.”

Winnipeg motorists are being asked to drive to conditions and to watch for heavy equipment and give crews space to work.

The city’s annual winter route parking ban is also in effect for designated streets. There’s no parking on winter routes between 2 and 7 a.m., with scofflaws potentially getting dinged with a parking ticket and a tow.

Winter routes are marked by signs, the city said, but you can find out when individual streets will be plowed and where parking is prohibited by calling 311, searching the city’s interactive snow map or downloading its Know Your Zone app.

