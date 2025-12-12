Extreme weather in Saskatoon and Regina prompts safety tips for the road

Send this page to someone via email

This time of year, putting winter tires on your vehicle and bundling up for the chilly season is a must.

With freezing rain and snow coating the streets of Regina and Saskatoon, it’s important to stay safe and keep others safe on the road.

CAA says it received more than 60 calls for roadside assistance from across the province on Monday night and throughout Tuesday. While the emergency roadside service says it was able to attend to all of the calls, it recommends staying in your vehicle and using it as a shelter if you do find yourself stranded in the cold.

SGI, Saskatchewan’s mandatory auto insurance program, recommends driving slowly and leaving the house with plenty of extra time to reach your destination safely.

Although the cold isn’t easy to ignore, Environment Canada says the snow in Saskatchewan will be subsiding in the next few days as it travels towards Manitoba.

More details are in the video above.