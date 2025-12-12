Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Extreme weather in Saskatoon and Regina prompts safety tips for the road

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 10:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Extreme weather in Sask. prompts safety tips for the road'
Extreme weather in Sask. prompts safety tips for the road
Environment Canada flags freezing rain and snow in Regina with even more snow glazing Saskatoon.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

This time of year, putting winter tires on your vehicle and bundling up for the chilly season is a must.

With freezing rain and snow coating the streets of Regina and Saskatoon, it’s important to stay safe and keep others safe on the road.

CAA says it received more than 60 calls for roadside assistance from across the province on Monday night and throughout Tuesday. While the emergency roadside service says it was able to attend to all of the calls, it recommends staying in your vehicle and using it as a shelter if you do find yourself stranded in the cold.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

SGI, Saskatchewan’s mandatory auto insurance program, recommends driving slowly and leaving the house with plenty of extra time to reach your destination safely.

Although the cold isn’t easy to ignore, Environment Canada says the snow in Saskatchewan will be subsiding in the next few days as it travels towards Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

More details are in the video above.

Sponsored content

AdChoices