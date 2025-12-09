Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Inspections of Saskatchewan special care homes found lacking: auditor

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 3:24 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor Tara Clemett speaks at the Legislature in Regina on Dec. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor Tara Clemett speaks at the Legislature in Regina on Dec. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report from Saskatchewan’s provincial auditor has made a number of recommendations about how the Ministry of Health can improve its inspections of special care homes.

The ministry started inspecting the homes — which provide nursing and personal care to people who can’t live independently because of old age, disabilities or other health conditions — in December of 2021.

According to auditor Tara Clemett’s report, the frequency of inspections didn’t align with best practices, and the ministry needs to use a risk-based approach that puts a priority on homes that have a higher likelihood of poor outcomes, based on reported incidents, public complaints and other factors.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Clemett said the ministry is also lacking when it comes to re-inspections to confirm whether homes that had non-compliance issues were able to address those concerns. She said in some cases, it took more than 200 days for some issues to be fixed.

Story continues below advertisement

The report also found that two homes that were flagged as potentially administering antipsychotic drugs inappropriately weren’t inspected for more than three years after the inspections began.

“Regular, risk-based inspections at special-care homes and timely follow-up are essential to ensure safe, high-quality care of some of Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable residents and to maintain public trust in these facilities,” Clemett said.

Trending Now

“Publicly reporting inspection results would also foster transparency and could encourage homes to take timely action to address issues identified during inspections.”

The full report can be read online at the Provincial Auditor’s website.

Click to play video: 'Family members of RLH residents condemn closure of special care facility'
Family members of RLH residents condemn closure of special care facility
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices