London police say 6 shootings in 72 hours a ‘concerning rise’ in street gang violence

London, Ont., police say a “concerning rise” in street gang-related violence led to six shootings in the span of 72 hours this past weekend.

The six shootings, two of which saw gunshots launched at the same home, took place between Dec. 5 and Dec. 8 in several neighbourhoods across the city.

“None of these incidents resulted in anyone being physically injured, but that does not diminish the grave danger posed by these acts,” police Deputy Chief Paul Bastien said in a video posted to X. “We understand the significant fear and concern this violence has caused for the affected neighbourhoods and our entire community.”

Police say the incidents are believed to be connected and all the residences were deliberately targeted.

The most recent incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to reports of gunshots from the residents of a house in the area of Kipps Lane and Arbour Glenn. Evidence of a firearm being discharged was found at the home.

When they responded, police saw a black Jeep Cherokee travelling at high speed in the area of Egerton Street and Hamilton Road matching the description of a suspect vehicle from one of the previous shootings.

They attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued, prompting a pursuit. The vehicle then stopped in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East, where the people inside fled on foot.

Police say they found a man and a woman with help from a canine unit and arrested them a short distance from where they fled the vehicle, which officers learned was stolen. A .22-calibre firearm was also recovered.

An 18-year-old man and woman from London have both since been charged with possession and unloading a regulated firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a certificate, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 18-year-old man has also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life or prevent arrest, failing to comply with a sentence, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and failing to comply with a release order.

The female suspect also faces a charge of disobeying an order of the court.

Both suspects remain in custody and are expected to appear in London court on Monday.

The incidents first began shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, when police were called by a homeowner who reported hearing what they believed was the sound of a single gunshot in the area of Gatewood Road and Huron Street.

Officers said they found evidence confirming a single gunshot had struck the front door to the residence.

Only a few hours later, at approximately 3:40 a.m., police received a call from a Londoner who heard what they believed were gunshots in the area of Rhine Avenue and Founders Row. Officers again located evidence that a firearm had been discharged, with a home being hit by multiple shots.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to the same residence at Gatewood Road and Huron Street after another report of gunshots. Evidence that a firearm had been used was found again.

This time, however, police said they also watched surveillance video and determined a black Jeep Cherokee was possibly involved.

Hours after this incident, police received reports just after 11 p.m. of the sound of gunshots in the area of Primrose Court and Cleveland Avenue. Officers found damage to a residence and evidence of two gunshots being fired.

Another report of gunshots at a residence in the area of Banbury Road and Goodman Drive was reported just before midnight, with police finding that a single bullet had hit a residence.

After viewing surveillance video, police learned a lone suspect had fired the single shot and was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a red hoodie.

London police say they are increasing enforcement in the areas that were targeted to help ensure the safety of the community.

Investigators have asked anyone with information on any of these incidents or who may have dashcam, residential or business surveillance video that could assist to contact London police.