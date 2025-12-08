SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

RJ Barrett remains week-to-week with hurt knee

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2025 1:26 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Canadian swingman RJ Barrett isn’t returning to the Toronto Raptors lineup for at least a week.

Barrett has been out with a right-knee sprain since Nov. 23.

The Raptors say Barrett has been treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection, and his condition will be updated in a week.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., was averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 30.9 minutes in 17 starts this season before getting hurt.

Toronto has a 3-5 record since Barrett hurt himself landing awkwardly after a dunk in a 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Raptors host the New York Knicks on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup, an in-season tournament.

Barrett was shooting .50.6 per cent (120-237) from the field, including 35.6 per cent (31-87) from three-point range, and had scored 20 or more points in 10 games before his injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

