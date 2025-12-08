RJ Barrett remains week-to-week with hurt knee

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Canadian swingman RJ Barrett isn’t returning to the Toronto Raptors lineup for at least a week.

Barrett has been out with a right-knee sprain since Nov. 23.

The Raptors say Barrett has been treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection, and his condition will be updated in a week.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., was averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 30.9 minutes in 17 starts this season before getting hurt.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto has a 3-5 record since Barrett hurt himself landing awkwardly after a dunk in a 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Raptors host the New York Knicks on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup, an in-season tournament.

Barrett was shooting .50.6 per cent (120-237) from the field, including 35.6 per cent (31-87) from three-point range, and had scored 20 or more points in 10 games before his injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2025.