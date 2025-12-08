December 13 – Hope Mission

The number of people experiencing homelessness has doubled in Edmonton in the last few years. Inflation and higher food prices add even more pressure to our hurting and hungry neighbors.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Saturday, we will be joined by guests from the Hope Mission for a special Talk To The Experts.
Hear how just $2.70 can provide Christmas dinner for a fellow Edmontonian in need.
Trending Now
Visit HopeMission.com today and tune in Saturday for Hope Mission on Talk to the Experts.
- Veterans Affairs demands repayment of some benefits; process shocks veterans’ advocates
- Air Transat to begin cancelling flights Monday. What you need to know
- Air Transat flights ‘operate as planned’ Monday as pilot strike looms
- ANALYSIS: NDP leadership hopefuls reckon with oil and gas workers – and their votes
Comments