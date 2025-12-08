Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

December 13 – Hope Mission

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted December 8, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
December 13 – Hope Mission - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The number of people experiencing homelessness has doubled in Edmonton in the last few years.  Inflation and higher food prices add even more pressure to our hurting and hungry neighbors.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saturday, we will be joined by guests from the Hope Mission for a special Talk To The Experts.

Hear how just $2.70 can provide Christmas dinner for a fellow Edmontonian in need.

Trending Now

Visit HopeMission.com today and tune in Saturday for Hope Mission on Talk to the Experts.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices