Crime

Young suspects, 12 and 14, arrested in violent robbery, knifepoint confinement

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 8, 2025 1:27 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say charges against the older girl include robbery, possessing a weapon and forcible confinement. The younger girl has been charged with robbery and possessing property obtained by crime. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two girls, aged 12 and 14, in connection with a pair armed incidents a week apart.

The girls first linked to a robbery in the parking lot of a business on McGillivray Boulevard Nov. 26.

Police said the suspects confronted the victim, a woman in her 60s, as she returned to her car from a store. They demanded her purse and stabbed her when she refused to hand it over. According to police, the suspects then grabbed the woman’s purse and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said a second incident last week helped lead them to the suspects. On Dec. 4, a teenage girl told police she was forced at knifepoint to stay in a vehicle driven by the two suspects as they travelled to Brandon. Police say the vehicle was stolen and that the girl was dropped off in that before the duo drove off.

The victim in this incident knew the suspects, police said.

The next day, with the help of Virden RCMP, the two suspects were tracked down and arrested at Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

The 14-year-old faces several charges, including robbery, possessing a weapon, forcible confinement, possessing property obtained by crime (over $5,000), plus four counts of failing to comply with a sentence and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The younger suspect was released on an undertaking and charged with robbery and possessing property obtained by crime.

Teen suspects arrested in armed incident at Unicity Walmart: Winnipeg police
