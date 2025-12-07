Menu

Health

Halifax-area residents under boil water advisory after watermain break

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2025 1:58 pm
1 min read
Water jugs are seen loaded in a car as residents living in the Halifax region are being asked to boil water for one minute before consumption on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
Water jugs are seen loaded in a car as residents living in the Halifax region are being asked to boil water for one minute before consumption on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Roughly 2,000 customers are under a boil water advisory in the Halifax area after a watermain break.

Halifax Water says crews found the break in the pipe near Waverley Road Saturday night, and are on site today to continue their work.

Customers in the area, including Port Wallace, Montebello, Keystone Village and Spider Lake, have been on a boil water advisory since Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Water says residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, using it for cooking, brushing teeth or preparing infant formula.

Halifax Regional Municipality has opened the East Dartmouth Community Centre to residents without water.

The city also says that there has not been any disruption in transit service yet, but drivers should expect some traffic delays in the area.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

