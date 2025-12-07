Halifax-area residents under boil water advisory after watermain break

Roughly 2,000 customers are under a boil water advisory in the Halifax area after a watermain break.
Halifax Water says crews found the break in the pipe near Waverley Road Saturday night, and are on site today to continue their work.
Customers in the area, including Port Wallace, Montebello, Keystone Village and Spider Lake, have been on a boil water advisory since Saturday afternoon.
Halifax Water says residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, using it for cooking, brushing teeth or preparing infant formula.
Halifax Regional Municipality has opened the East Dartmouth Community Centre to residents without water.
The city also says that there has not been any disruption in transit service yet, but drivers should expect some traffic delays in the area.
