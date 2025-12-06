TTC worker and customer charged after stabbing each other at Dundas station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people involved in a stabbing at Dundas subway station late last month, including a TTC employee initially believed to be the victim, are now both facing charges for the stabbing.

According to a news release on Dec 6., investigators determined each individual stabbed the other during a violent altercation.

Police now allege a male customer and a female TTC employee became involved in a heated verbal dispute before the confrontation turned physical.

According to investigators, the two assaulted each other, at which point the TTC employee allegedly stabbed the customer with a knife.

Police say the customer then returned and stabbed the employee.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 26 inside the station’s fare gate area near Yonge Street and Dundas Street East.

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and the worker was reportedly stabbed in the arm. Both were transported to hospital to receive care.

Officers say the two did not know each other.

The customer, a 42-year-old male of Toronto, was arrested on the day of the incident and has been charged with three counts of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

He appeared in court on Nov. 27.

Following further investigation, on Dec. 5 police arrested the TTC female, 40, of Toronto, originally described as the victim.

She is now charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault and obstructing police.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.

Sources tell Global News there is video of the altercation, and investigators are reviewing available surveillance footage.

The TTC previously said one of its customer service agents had been stabbed at the station and called the attack “unacceptable.” ATU Local 113, the union representing TTC workers, also condemned the violence.

“Violence has no place on the TTC,” CEO Mandeep S. Lali said at the time of the initial incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Sean Prevail