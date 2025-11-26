TTC employee allegedly stabbed at Dundas station, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after a TTC worker was allegedly stabbed Wednesday afternoon at TMU, currently known as Dundas, subway station.

Police put out an alert on Wednesday afternoon that it was responding to reports of a stabbing shortly after 1 p.m. at the subway station, where they located the employee who had been stabbed.

The union representing TTC workers and the transit agency’s CEO, Mandeep S. Lali, both confirmed the attack happened to an employee.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are deeply disturbed by the violent attack on one of our employees at Dundas Station today,” Lali said in a statement. “This is an unacceptable act against someone dedicated to serving our customers and our city.”

Paramedics say the employee’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

As of 4:40 p.m., TMU station remains closed.

Story continues below advertisement

ATU Local 113 said the worker was stabbed in the arm and transported to hospital to receive care.

“We had an act of violence against one of our members, one of our transit workers in the stations. It’s unacceptable,” said Marvin Alfred, president of ATU Local 113.

Police said in its earlier alert that a man had been arrested on scene and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lali said the TTC’s thoughts are with the employee and their loved ones and wish them a full and speedy recovery.

“Violence has no place on the TTC,” he said.