Crime

TTC employee allegedly stabbed at Dundas station, police say

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 5:13 pm
1 min read
A sign advising that TMU subway station is closed after Toronto police say a TTC employee was allegedly stabbed in the station on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. View image in full screen
A sign advising that TMU subway station is closed after Toronto police say a TTC employee was allegedly stabbed in the station on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. Global News
Toronto police are investigating after a TTC worker was allegedly stabbed Wednesday afternoon at TMU, currently known as Dundas, subway station.

Police put out an alert on Wednesday afternoon that it was responding to reports of a stabbing shortly after 1 p.m. at the subway station, where they located the employee who had been stabbed.

The union representing TTC workers and the transit agency’s CEO, Mandeep S. Lali, both confirmed the attack happened to an employee.

“We are deeply disturbed by the violent attack on one of our employees at Dundas Station today,” Lali said in a statement. “This is an unacceptable act against someone dedicated to serving our customers and our city.”

Paramedics say the employee’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

As of 4:40 p.m., TMU station remains closed.

ATU Local 113 said the worker was stabbed in the arm and transported to hospital to receive care.

“We had an act of violence against one of our members, one of our transit workers in the stations. It’s unacceptable,” said Marvin Alfred, president of ATU Local 113.

Police said in its earlier alert that a man had been arrested on scene and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lali said the TTC’s thoughts are with the employee and their loved ones and wish them a full and speedy recovery.

“Violence has no place on the TTC,” he said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

