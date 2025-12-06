Messi’s Inter Miami beats Whitecaps for MLS Cup

See more sharing options

FORT LAUDERDALE – Inter Miami has won its first-ever MLS Cup.

Tadeo Allende’s goal in the 96th minute sealed the result in Miami’s 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer’s championship game on Saturday.

The matchup had been billed as a battle between two of the league’s top talents, with Argentine star Lionel Messi captaining Miami and German legend Thomas Müller playing for Vancouver.

It was Vancouver’s Edier Ocampo who opened the scoring, though, with an own goal in the eighth minute to give Miami an early 1-0 lead.

Whitecaps midfielder Ali Ahmed levelled the score in the 60th with his first goal in MLS play this year.

Rodrigo De Paul put the home side ahead again in the 70th minute and Allende sealed the win in injury time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2025.