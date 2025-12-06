SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Injured Leafs G Joseph Woll out at least a week

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Joseph Woll is back in the press box.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Saturday prior to Toronto’s game against the Montreal Canadiens that the oft-injured goaltender is expected to be sidelined “a week … hopefully” with a lower-body injury.

Woll didn’t come back for the third period of Thursday’s 5-1 victory over the Hurricanes in Carolina after favouring his left leg. The Maple Leafs announced at the time 27-year-old was out with a lower-body injury and said Saturday he had been retroactively placed on injured reserve.

Toronto (13-11-3) is already without fellow netminder Anthony Stolarz, who hasn’t been seen on the ice since Nov. 11 because of an upper-body injury that was initially thought to be a short-term issue.

Woll was away from the Leafs for “personal family reasons” during training camp and only returned Nov. 15 before starting eight of the team’s next nine games. The Dardenne Prairie, Mo., native provided the wobbling club some strong performances, going 4-3-1 with a .923 save percentage and a 2.44 goals-against average.

Toronto recalled Artur Akhtyamov from the American Hockey League to back up Dennis Hildeby, who retakes his place in the spotlight after starting the season as the Leafs’ No. 4 option behind Stolarz, Woll and Cayden Primeau before the latter was claimed on waivers by Carolina last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

