Mogbo embracing being a role player for Raptors

TORONTO – Jonathan Mogbo is embracing whatever role he’s given, whether it’s with the Toronto Raptors or Raptors 905 and in whatever position either team needs him to fill on the floor.

“I love it, can’t complain,” Mogbo said hours after playing for the 905 on Friday morning and an hour before Toronto tipped off against the Charlotte Hornets. “I’m grateful to be here. I’m grateful to have these opportunities and play the game that I love. It’s fun.”

Mogbo had averaged 4.9 minutes of action over nine games with Toronto this season heading into the game against Charlotte — a sharp drop after a spate of injuries forced the club to play him over 20 minutes per game last year — with 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 points, 0.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.1 steals per outing in 2025-26.

In the G-League this season, the six-foot-nine power forward is averaging 29.1 minutes over eight games. Mogbo’s a regular starter for the 905, scoring 14.9 points, a team-leading eight rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and, impressively, 2.1 steals per game.

“Most people think I guard fours and fives, but I can switch one through five,” said Mogbo. “Just having that versatility with our coaching staff down there, it’s just another opportunity to showcase that I can guard the best players in the G-League.”

It’s early yet, but “The Raptors have recalled Jonathan Mogbo from Raptors 905” and “The Raptors have assigned Jonathan Mogbo to Raptors 905” might be the most common phrases on Toronto’s daily personnel report this season.

Mogbo played five minutes in Toronto’s 123-120 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, grabbing three rebounds, dishing out an assist and getting a block. The next morning, he suited up for the 905 in a 124-120 victory over the Capital City Go-Go, scoring eight points with three rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks over 25:32 of play.

He suited up for Toronto again later Friday, playing nearly four minutes in garbage time of the Raptors’ 111-86 loss to Charlotte, his third professional basketball game in a 24-hour span.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic said Mogbo’s commitment to the organization as a whole was “amazing.”

“It’s a privilege that all of us get to work in the NBA and to have an opportunity to play basketball games,” said Rajakovic. “You go on assignment and play with the 905, take it seriously, it’s your opportunity to work on your craft, or your opportunity to show your improvement and opportunity to compete at the end of the day.

“All you can ask for as a player is the opportunity to go to the court and hoop.”

Mogbo said his approach playing for two teams is simple.

“Getting a lot of sleep when the opportunity presents itself, getting home, doing what I’ve got to do, going to sleep early, waking up early,” said Mogbo, who had two points against the Hornets.

“It feels like college a little bit or AAU a little bit, you know? Games early in the morning. So it’s nothing new.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2025.