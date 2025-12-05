Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Windsor tops London to begin home-and-home between Spitfires, Knights

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted December 5, 2025 9:55 pm
2 min read
Aleksei Medvedev of the London Knights stops Anthony Cristoforo of the Windsor Spitfires on a breakaway in a game played on Dec. 5, 2025 at Canada Life Place. View image in full screen
London, Ont. - Aleksei Medvedev of the London Knights stops Anthony Cristoforo of the Windsor Spitfires on a breakaway in a game played on Dec. 5, 2025 at Canada Life Place. Jim Van Horne / 980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three second-period goals by the Windsor Spitfires stood up as the difference in a 4-1 Windsor win over the London Knights on Dec. 5 at Canada Life Place.

The teams set a tone in the opening period, going stride for stride through a scoreless 20 minutes.

After a dust-up featuring pushing and shoving and one fight just before the mid-way mark of the second period, London was given an additional minor penalty and Windsor went to the man advantage.

Windsor cashed in eight seconds later when Jack Nesbitt banged in a rebound at the edge of the Knights crease, giving the Spitfires a 1-0 lead.

Ethan Garden of Windsor stole a puck in the London end less than two minutes later and lasered a shot off the crossbar and in, giving the Spitfires a 2-0 advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the end of the middle period, rookie Caden Harvey got to a rebound for Windsor and scored his third goal of the season and the Spitfires took a 3-0 lead into the second intermission.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A power play goal by the Knights Ben Wilmott at the 6:22 mark of the third period got London on the scoreboard and gave Wilmott his 11th goal of the season.

The Knights put a puck into the Spitfires net at 9:50 of the third but the goal was disallowed for goaltender interference and A. J. Spellacy finished the scoring into an empty net later in the period.

Windsor outshot London 30-19.

Trending Now

The Knights were 1-for-5 on the power play.

The Spitfires were 1-for-3.

London sets new OHL record in Teddy Bear Toss

Linus Funck’s goal at 2:21 of the second period against the Kitchener Rangers brought a waterfall of 20,567 stuffed toys out of the stands at Canada Life Place.

That total broke London’s own record set a year ago.

All toys are collected and distributed by the Salvation Army.

Up next

The Knights and Spitfires meet up again on Saturday, Dec. 6 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. for all games on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices