Malfunction on new branch of Montreal rail network caused by signalling system

A problem with the signalling system caused a service interruption this morning on Montreal’s light-rail network.

The malfunction occurred on the new branch of the rail system that opened last month, connecting downtown Montreal with its northern exurb of Deux-Montagnes, Que.

A spokesperson for the REM — Réseau express métropolitain — says the signalling system allows the automated trains to recognize the tracks ahead and the presence of other trains or objects.

Service was suspended at several stations for a few hours until the problem was resolved around 9:30 a.m.

The spokesperson did not say whether the issue was linked to the frigid weather in Montreal, with temperatures feeling like -23 C with the wind chill this morning.

The first leg of the light-rail network, which connected Montreal’s South Shore to the city’s central station, was plagued by frequent service interruptions after it opened in 2023.