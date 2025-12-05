OPP arrest allegedly impaired Brampton driver accused of going almost 200km/h

Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old Brampton man is facing 10 charges after an officer allegedly caught him speeding at nearly twice the limit while impaired on Highway 410.
According to a post on social media, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 193 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the southbound 410, just south of Queen Street.
Police say the driver fled but was eventually stopped and taken into custody.
The OPP allege the man was impaired at the time.
Police say the driver is facing 10 charges, including four Criminal Code charges and six charges under the Provincial Offences Act.
The suspect’s vehicle has been impounded and his driver’s licence suspended.
In a post on X, police called impaired driving combined with extreme speed “a deadly combination,” saying the behaviour “puts everyone at risk.”
“Zero tolerance,” the OPP added. “Slow down. Drive sober. Arrive alive.”
