Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP arrest allegedly impaired Brampton driver accused of going almost 200km/h

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 11:33 am
1 min read
A man from Brampton is being charged after allegedly going almost 200km/hr while impaired. View image in full screen
A man from Brampton is being charged after allegedly going almost 200km/hr while impaired. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old Brampton man is facing 10 charges after an officer allegedly caught him speeding at nearly twice the limit while impaired on Highway 410.

According to a post on social media, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 193 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the southbound 410, just south of Queen Street.

Police say the driver fled but was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The OPP allege the man was impaired at the time.

Police say the driver is facing 10 charges, including four Criminal Code charges and six charges under the Provincial Offences Act.

The suspect’s vehicle has been impounded and his driver’s licence suspended.

In a post on X, police called impaired driving combined with extreme speed “a deadly combination,” saying the behaviour “puts everyone at risk.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Zero tolerance,” the OPP added. “Slow down. Drive sober. Arrive alive.”

Click to play video: 'MADD launches red ribbon campaign'
MADD launches red ribbon campaign
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices