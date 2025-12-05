Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Police ‘naturally’ recover poached Fabergé egg swallowed by suspected thief

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 11:36 am
1 min read
In this photo a Fabergé pendant is held after it was recovered, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, from a man accused of stealing and swallowing the pendant. View image in full screen
In this photo a Fabergé pendant is held after it was recovered, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, from a man accused of stealing and swallowing the pendant. AP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in New Zealand announced Friday that they had recovered a poached Fabergé egg pendant worth US$19,200 (CAD$26,780) after a man was accused of swallowing it at an Auckland jewellery store.

A 32-year-old man was arrested inside the store minutes after the incident on Nov. 28. Police then hatched a plan to monitor the suspect, who authorities have not named, in hopes of retrieving the dainty, diamond-encrusted pendant.

“At the time of his arrest, he underwent a medical assessment, and an officer is assigned to constantly monitor the man,” Insp. Grae Anderson said in a statement earlier this week.

Click to play video: 'Fabergé Imperial Winter Egg returns to auction with estimate topping 20 million pounds'
Fabergé Imperial Winter Egg returns to auction with estimate topping 20 million pounds

The necklace was recovered on Thursday night according to authorities — six days later — and the 18-karat yellow gold miniature pendant was returned without the need for medical intervention.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect remains in custody and will appear in an Auckland court on Monday. He did not enter a plea during a court appearance on Saturday and is due back in court on Dec. 8.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ornate piece of jewelry, known as the James Bond Octopussy egg, is decorated with green guilloché enamel, and encrusted with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires. When opened, it reveals an 18-karat gold miniature octopus, according to the Fabergé website.

The limited-edition pendant inspired by the 1983 James Bond film, Octopussy. Central to the film’s plot is a jewel-smuggling operation that involves a fake Fabergé egg.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices