Police ‘naturally’ recover poached Fabergé egg swallowed by suspected thief

Police in New Zealand announced Friday that they had recovered a poached Fabergé egg pendant worth US$19,200 (CAD$26,780) after a man was accused of swallowing it at an Auckland jewellery store.

A 32-year-old man was arrested inside the store minutes after the incident on Nov. 28. Police then hatched a plan to monitor the suspect, who authorities have not named, in hopes of retrieving the dainty, diamond-encrusted pendant.

“At the time of his arrest, he underwent a medical assessment, and an officer is assigned to constantly monitor the man,” Insp. Grae Anderson said in a statement earlier this week.

The necklace was recovered on Thursday night according to authorities — six days later — and the 18-karat yellow gold miniature pendant was returned without the need for medical intervention.

The suspect remains in custody and will appear in an Auckland court on Monday. He did not enter a plea during a court appearance on Saturday and is due back in court on Dec. 8.

The ornate piece of jewelry, known as the James Bond Octopussy egg, is decorated with green guilloché enamel, and encrusted with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires. When opened, it reveals an 18-karat gold miniature octopus, according to the Fabergé website.

The limited-edition pendant inspired by the 1983 James Bond film, Octopussy. Central to the film’s plot is a jewel-smuggling operation that involves a fake Fabergé egg.