Man charged with theft after allegedly swallowing Fabergé egg locket

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted December 3, 2025 4:19 pm
2 min read
The swallowed pendant is yet to be recovered. View image in full screen
The allegedly swallowed pendant is yet to be recovered. Octopussy egg / Fabergé
A New Zealand man has been charged with theft after allegedly swallowing a Fabergé egg locket worth US$19,200 (CAD$26,780).

The delicate piece of jewelry, known as the James Bond Octopussy egg, is made from 18-karat yellow gold, decorated with green guilloché enamel, and encrusted with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires. When opened, it reveals an 18-karat gold miniature octopus, according to the Fabergé website.

Evidence of the alleged theft has yet to emerge, police said Wednesday.

“At the time of his arrest, he underwent a medical assessment, and an officer is assigned to constantly monitor the man,” Insp. Grae Anderson said in a statement. “At this stage, the pendant has not been recovered,” she said, The Associated Press reported.

The man was arrested inside the store minutes after the alleged theft. He appeared in the Auckland District Court on Nov. 29, where he did not enter a plea on a charge of theft.

Click to play video: 'Fabergé Imperial Winter Egg returns to auction with estimate topping 20 million pounds'
Fabergé Imperial Winter Egg returns to auction with estimate topping 20 million pounds

The alleged loot was a limited-edition pendant inspired by the 1983 James Bond film, Octopussy. Central to the film’s plot is a jewel-smuggling operation that involves a fake Fabergé egg.

“Given this man is in police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him, given the circumstances of what has occurred,” Anderson said.

The suspect is due to appear in court again on Dec. 8.

The alleged theft comes a day after a rare crystal and diamond Fabergé egg crafted for Russia’s ruling family before it was toppled by revolution was sold at auction for 22.9 million pounds (USD$30.2 million, CDN$42.3 million).

The Winter Egg by Faberge is displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, it is expected to sell for in excess of 20 million UK Pounds when it is auctioned on Dec. 2. View image in full screen
The Fabergé Winter Egg is displayed at Christie’s auction rooms in London on Nov. 27, 2025, and sold for 22.9 million pounds (USD$30.2 million, CDN$42.3 million) on Dec. 2. AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth

The four-inch (10-centimetre) tall egg is made from finely carved rock crystal, covered in a delicate snowflake motif wrought in platinum and 4,500 tiny diamonds. It opens to reveal a removable tiny basket of bejewelled quartz flowers symbolizing spring.

Craftsman Peter Carl Fabergé and his company created more than 50 of the eggs for Russia’s imperial family between 1885 and 1917, each elaborately unique and containing a hidden surprise. Czar Alexander III started the tradition by presenting his wife with an egg each Easter. His successor, Nicholas II, extended the gift to his wife and mother.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

