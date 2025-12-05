Regina selects 30-year veteran to become city’s first female police chief

Send this page to someone via email

Regina has hired its first female chief of police.

The Regina Police Board of Commissioners say Lorilee Davies is to serve in the role, and she will be the first female police chief in all of Saskatchewan.

Davies is a 30-year veteran with the police service, previously holding the role of deputy chief.

Mayor Chad Bachynski says her promotion is well deserved, as she’s been involved in various divisions developing what he calls a strong reputation.

Davies replaces former chief Farooq Sheikh, who was fired in late October following a misconduct investigation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The probe found Sheikh sent text messages to a member of the police board for several months, including during an in-camera discussion about his employment contract.

Davies said she’s honoured to serve as the new chief.

Story continues below advertisement

“This service has been my home for nearly three decades, and I am proud to continue working alongside such a dedicated group of police officers and civilian professionals,” she said.

“It has been, and will continue to be, my mission to foster relationships both within the service and with the community as a whole.”