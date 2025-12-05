Menu

Crime

Regina selects 30-year veteran to become city’s first female police chief

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 8:59 am
1 min read
Lorilee Davies has been hired as Regina's new police chief. She looks on during a press conference updating its investigation on allegations against the former Regina Police Chief Farooq Sheikh in Regina, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. View image in full screen
Lorilee Davies has been hired as Regina's new police chief. She looks on during a press conference updating its investigation on allegations against the former Regina Police Chief Farooq Sheikh in Regina, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Regina has hired its first female chief of police.

The Regina Police Board of Commissioners say Lorilee Davies is to serve in the role, and she will be the first female police chief in all of Saskatchewan.

Davies is a 30-year veteran with the police service, previously holding the role of deputy chief.

Mayor Chad Bachynski says her promotion is well deserved, as she’s been involved in various divisions developing what he calls a strong reputation.

Davies replaces former chief Farooq Sheikh, who was fired in late October following a misconduct investigation.

The probe found Sheikh sent text messages to a member of the police board for several months, including during an in-camera discussion about his employment contract.

Davies said she’s honoured to serve as the new chief.

“This service has been my home for nearly three decades, and I am proud to continue working alongside such a dedicated group of police officers and civilian professionals,” she said.

“It has been, and will continue to be, my mission to foster relationships both within the service and with the community as a whole.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

