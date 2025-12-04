Menu

Crime

Kidnapping and ransom attempt in Ontario leads to 4 arrests

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 4, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
York Regional Police say two men and two teenagers have been charged in connection with a kidnapping in Vaughan, Ont., last month.

Police said on Nov. 14, a 24-year-old man was in a parking lot in the area of Jane Street and Highway 7 when he was confronted by “multiple suspects.”

He was “forced” into a vehicle that fled the area, police allege.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
“This prompted an extensive investigation with significant resources being immediately engaged,” police said.

The man was eventually released in Toronto’s east end on Nov. 19, police said. The victim received assistance from a citizen and contacted police.

Police did not elaborate on why the victim was a target of kidnapping. However, the charges laid indicate ransom.

After several search warrants on Wednesday, police arrested two men, ages 31 and 18, and two 15-year-old boys.

The accused are facing several charges, including kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement and arson. One of the accused is facing assault with a weapon and robbery charges as well.

Police said they believe there are outstanding suspects involved in the kidnapping. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

