Toronto police ask for public’s help after targeted home invasion, kidnapping

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help as they search for two suspects still at large following a late-night kidnapping and home invasion at gunpoint.

In a news conference on Thursday, Toronto police said two of four suspects have been apprehended in connection with a violent home invasion and police chase that spanned across multiple west-end neighbourhoods early Wednesday morning.

Investigators are trying to trace anyone who may have been in the areas during the critical window when the suspects initially arrived in the area, hoping fresh tips will help identify the outstanding individuals.

Supt. Richard Harris of 12 Division said a group of four individuals were in the Rexdale area waiting near an individual’s home in a planned home invasion. The four suspects arrived sometime between 11 p.m. on Tues. Dec. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Wed. Dec. 3, according to police.

Shortly before 1 a.m., four suspects pulled into the driveway of the residence and confronted a man in a red Honda Civic.

One suspect pulled out a handgun, forcing the man into the back seat. The group then drove off with another suspect vehicle following behind.

For roughly an hour, police say the victim was held at gunpoint as the two vehicles drove around nearby neighbourhoods.

Harris said the suspects made demands during this time, suggesting that they intended to return to the residence where the abduction first began.

“They returned to the original address for the purpose of engaging with the person at that home,” Harris said.

When the suspects arrived back at the house, the homeowner had just returned. The kidnapped victim and the homeowner were both forced inside.

A third person asleep in the home woke up as all three victims were held at gunpoint. A second suspect then produced a shotgun, police say, and made further demands for valuables.

Police believe the homeowner of the Rexdale residence was the initial target, not the man who first arrived in the Civic. “The individuals appeared to know where they were going and what they were looking for,” he said, referencing the items stolen from inside.

Investigators say the group stole cash, jewelry, clothing, electronics, cannabis and the keys to two vehicles, including a red Honda Civic and a blue Ford F-150, before fleeing in those vehicles along with their original suspect car.

Police were called shortly after the suspects fled.

Officers eventually located one of the stolen vehicles off Highway 401.

When officers blocked one of the vehicles, a lone suspect ran from the car and pointed a handgun at police, investigators said. Officers arrested him and recovered the loaded firearm.

The second stolen vehicle, the F-150, was found near Albion Road and Islington Avenue. Police say the driver charged at a scout car before fleeing again.

The truck was later located around 3 a.m., where a second suspect was arrested after a short foot chase by Emergency Task Force officers.

Despite a 40 per cent drop in home invasions citywide compared with last year, Harris said the crime remains a “serious concern” for both residents and investigators.

Two suspects, a 35-year-old male and a 30-year-old male, both of Toronto, are facing numerous charges, including kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, break and enter, pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and theft of a motor vehicle with violence.

The 30-year-old is already facing multiple counts of breaching court orders and dangerous operation.

Two of the suspects are still unidentified and remain at large.

“We need the public’s assistance,” Harris said. “These individuals are dangerous and identifying that outstanding suspect vehicle is crucial.”

Police are urging anyone who was in the areas of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard between 11 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, or in the Weston Road, Highway 401, Crossroads Plaza, Albion Road or Runnymede and St. Clair Avenue West areas between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Dec. 3 to check dashcam, residential or business security footage.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.