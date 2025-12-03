Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Infant still in critical condition after Clareview house fire that left toddler dead

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 3, 2025 2:55 pm
2 min read
Child feared dead after overnight townhouse fire in Clareview View image in full screen
The Clareview Village townhouse complex near 31 Street and 132A Avenue in the Belmont neighbourhood on Friday, November 28, 2025. Global News
A baby rushed to hospital in from a northeast Edmonton townhouse where a fatal fire broke out last week remains in critical condition.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) provided an update on their investigation into the blaze that also claimed the life of a toddler and sent several others to hospital.

“As always when a sudden death occurs outside of a health-care setting, police are investigating the nature of the two-year-old’s death. Police are working with (Edmonton Fire Rescue Services) to investigate the cause of the fire,” EPS said.

The fire broke out overnight on Friday, Nov. 28, at the Clareview Village townhouse complex near 31 Street and 132A Avenue in the Belmont neighbourhood.

Police said three adults and four children were reportedly present in the home when the fire began. Neighbours heard a woman screaming for help and called 911.

Multiple fire trucks and police descended upon the complex, including eight firefighting units and five AHS EMS teams.

A two-year-old boy was found dead.

An infant girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and on Wednesday police said she remains in critical condition. A woman taken to hospital with serious injuries also remains in hospital.

A memorial outside a unit that caught fire at the Clareview Village townhouse complex near 31 Street and 132A Avenue in the Belmont neighbourhood on Nov. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A memorial outside a unit that caught fire at the Clareview Village townhouse complex near 31 Street and 132A Avenue in the Belmont neighbourhood on Nov. 28, 2025. Global News

Four other people who received medical attention are on the mend, police said.

Two other people who were taken to hospital — an eight-year-old girl and an adult man — were both treated in hospital and have since been released, police said.

A second man and a 10-year-old girl were treated on scene and didn’t need to go to hospital.

Click to play video: 'Child dead after overnight townhouse fire in northeast Edmonton'
Child dead after overnight townhouse fire in northeast Edmonton

The 1:30 a.m. fire was declared under control at 1:40 a.m. and out just before 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire or extent of the damage is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

