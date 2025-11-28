Child feared dead after overnight townhouse fire in Clareview

Send this page to someone via email

Flowers lay on the snowy sidewalk outside a townhouse in northeast Edmonton’s Clareview area, where a child reportedly lost their life in an overnight fire.

The blaze at the Clareview Village townhouse complex near 31 Street and 132A Avenue in the Belmont neighbourhood broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Global News spoke to several neighbours in the area who were too upset to appear on camera, but shared what they saw and heard.

A woman who shares an adjacent wall with the unit where the fire happened woke to banging on her door.

She opened it to see her neighbour outside, face covered in ash and without a coat or winter gear on.

The woman welcomed her neighbour into her home, and other family members followed.

Story continues below advertisement

Then firefighters, police and paramedics arrived to assess the family.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The woman said police told her a young child from the unit next door had died, and another had been rushed to hospital. The mother who showed up covered in soot was also taken to hospital.

Those who live in the complex were shaken and upset to learn the news Friday morning. One placed flowers and a teddy bear outside the home.

View image in full screen A memorial outside a unit that caught fire at the Clareview Village townhouse complex near 31 Street and 132A Avenue in the Belmont neighbourhood on Nov. 28, 2025. Global News

As the sun came up, Edmonton police and fire investigators remained on scene outside the townhouse, where the only sign a fire had taken place was a broken window.

The cause of the fire or extent of the damage is not yet known.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue, Alberta Health Services and the Edmonton Police Service for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

3:38 Carbon monoxide safety awareness as furnaces are fired up for the winter

More to come…