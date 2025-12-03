York Regional Police officer charged with dangerous driving during Santa Claus parade

Send this page to someone via email

A York Regional Police staff sergeant has been charged with dangerous operation after a vehicle drove through a pedestrian trail to bypass road closures during the Innisfil Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 23.

According to South Simcoe Police, a 53-year-old woman from Innisfil has been charged in connection with the incident late last month. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15, 2026.

In a statement to Global News, York Regional Police said they “are aware a staff sergeant has been charged.”

In a release, South Simcoe Police said the incident began around 2:20 p.m. after a grey Audi SUV was denied access to the parade route from the Sobey’s parking lot on Innisfil Beach Road.

The grey Audi SUV that police say bypassed parade barricades by driving through a pedestrian pathway. South Simcoe Police

The vehicle was later seen driving through a nearby plaza before jumping a curb and cutting through a pedestrian catwalk south of the lot to get around barricades. It then exited onto Jans Boulevard.

Story continues below advertisement

A 53-year-old York Regional Police staff sergeant faces a dangerous driving charge after a vehicle cut through a pedestrian path during the Innisfil Santa Claus parade. South Simcoe Police

Police say no one was injured.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Public safety is at the forefront of everything we do, especially during community events that attract large groups of spectators, including families and children,” Simcoe police said in a statement.

They added that public safety is a top concern at community events that draw families and children, and the investigation remains active.

Officers have obtained images of the vehicle and are asking witnesses and anyone with more information to come forward.