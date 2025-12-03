Laval, Que. police launch plan to end extortion activities against businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Laval, Que., are increasing its presence on the ground in a bid to stomp out extortion activities against businesses.

The force announced Wednesday its “Vigilance” initiative, which will see officers working to equip businesses to resist criminal pressure, encourage dialogue to increase awareness of such activities and strengthen police presence with targeted interventions.

Laval police said extortions are on the rise, as well as diversification of the methods used and the businesses targeted. As of Halloween, 61 cases have been opened by police.

The force added it businesses that have been forced to pay criminal groups are not considered criminals, but rather victims. It encourages anyone who may be a victim to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.