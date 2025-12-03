Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter storm moves into Atlantic Canada, bringing heavy wet snow and high winds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2025 7:11 am
1 min read
Water Street in downtown St. John's was quiet on Friday, March 8, 2024 as most businesses did not open due to a winter weather event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
Water Street in downtown St. John's was quiet on Friday, March 8, 2024 as most businesses did not open due to a winter weather event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Wintry weather is descending upon parts of Atlantic Canada as a nor’easter brings heavy snow, rain and strong winds to the region Wednesday.

Environment Canada has had a patchwork of orange and yellow snowfall warnings in effect across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland since Tuesday.

The yellow warnings forecast 20 to 30 centimetres of snowfall by Wednesday afternoon, while the orange warnings, in northern Cape Breton and in central Newfoundland, call for 30 to 50 by the evening.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The agency says the bulk of the precipitation will be wet and heavy snow, but there is a chance for a mixture of snow and rain in some areas, especially along the immediate coast.

Trending Now

Some areas can also expect high winds topping out between 80 to 100 kilometres per hour, whipping up large waves, pounding surf and elevated sea water levels.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick’s eastern coast is also under a special weather statement this morning, with a snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres expected.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices