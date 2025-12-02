Red-hot Wallstedt, Wild blank Oilers 1-0

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Jesper Wallstedt made 33 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season in just 10 games as the Minnesota Wild carried their torrid pace from last month into December, emerging with a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Jonas Brodin scored the lone goal for the Wild (15-7-5), who have achieved at least a point in 12 straight games. The Wild went 11-1-2 in November.

The Oilers (11-11-5) have lost five of their last seven. Stuart Skinner recorded 23 stops for the Oilers.

Takeaways

Wild: Forward Kirill Kaprizov had his goal-scoring streak snapped at five straight games and his points streak ended at seven games, during which he had notched seven goals and two assists.

Oilers: It was a bad night for Edmonton streaks as well, as forward Leon Draisaitl had his points streak halted at eight games, with five goals and eight assists during that span.

Key moment

Minnesota got the game’s only goal with seven minutes remaining in the opening period as Skinner whiffed with his glove hand on a point blast from Brodin off the draw, his third of the season.

Key stat

Wallstedt, who was drafted 20th overall in the 2021 NHL draft after Edmonton traded the selection to the Wild and dropped two spots, was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for November on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Swede was incredible last month with a 6-0-0 record, a league-best 1.14 goals-against average, .967 save percentage and three shutouts in six games. Wallstedt entered the game boasting a 7-0-2 record with a league-leading .938 save percentage and 1.93 goals-against average.

Up next

Wild: Play the second of a four-game road trip in Calgary on Thursday.

Oilers: Remain home to face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.