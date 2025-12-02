SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors star Barnes wins monthly defensive honour

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2025 3:26 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference defensive player of the month for October-November.

He’s the first Toronto Raptor to earn the award since it was created ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments'
Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments

Barnes helped lead Toronto to a 14-7 start while anchoring a group that sits near the top of several defensive categories.

Story continues below advertisement

His 64 combined steals and blocks were tied for the most in the NBA over the stretch. Barnes also sealed a win over Charlotte with a block at the buzzer on Nov. 17.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The swingman is averaging 19.9 points, eight rebounds and five assists through 21 games.

Trending Now

Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace earned the Western Conference award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices