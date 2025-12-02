Raptors star Barnes wins monthly defensive honour

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference defensive player of the month for October-November.

He’s the first Toronto Raptor to earn the award since it was created ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Barnes helped lead Toronto to a 14-7 start while anchoring a group that sits near the top of several defensive categories.

His 64 combined steals and blocks were tied for the most in the NBA over the stretch. Barnes also sealed a win over Charlotte with a block at the buzzer on Nov. 17.

The swingman is averaging 19.9 points, eight rebounds and five assists through 21 games.

Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace earned the Western Conference award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.