Toronto police say officer pulled woman on fire from tent

A woman has life-threatening injuries after police say she was found on fire inside a tent in Toronto’s west end.

Police say an officer has minor injuries after pulling the woman from the tent.

They say the officer was near Lake Shore Boulevard and Eighth Street for reports of an assault when they found the woman on fire inside a tent.

Police did not immediately say whether the reported assault and the fire were believed to be connected.

Paramedics say they rushed an adult woman to hospital from the scene with severe life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters say they responded to a fire burning a wooden structure leaned against an abandoned building at the scene.