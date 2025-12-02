Menu

U.S. News

U.S. National Guard shooting suspect enters plea in 1st court appearance

By Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press
Posted December 2, 2025 2:27 pm
1 min read
Trump says National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom has died after shooting in Washington
A man accused of shooting two National Guard troops near the White House pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to first-degree murder and assault charges.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who was also shot, made his initial court appearance by video from a hospital bed.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on the charges stemming from the Nov. 26 shooting that killed Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and wounded Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24.

Beckstrom and Wolfe were deployed with the West Virginia National Guard for Trump’s law-enforcement surge in the nation’s capital, which has flooded the city with federal agents and troops since August.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office in Washington, D.C., charged him with murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

Authorities were investigating a possible motive for what they described as an ambush-style attack.

More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

